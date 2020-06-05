The Malayalam film industry is facing the worst ever crisis as producers association and theatre owners are currently heading towards a cold war due to the coronavirus outbreak, which made many financiers think about releasing their movies online.

In a press conference conducted on Friday, June 5, they made it clear that online releases can be done during times of necessity.

Coronavirus outbreak creates all chaos

Due to the recent coronavirus outbreak, theatres all over the nation are shut down, and considering the current progression of the pandemic, the chances of reopening single screens and multiplexes in the near future are quite low. As the chances of theatrical releases in the future are in a dilemma, several producers including Vijay Babu had decided to release their films via OTT platforms like Amazon Prime, and Netflix.

The decision of producers did not go well with theatre owners, and they argued that this new move could shatter the theatre industry in Kerala. However, producer association made it clear that they have the complete right to market their film in the way they like to stay financially stable.

Mohanlal and Mammootty to reduce remuneration?

In today's conference, Ranjith of the producer association revealed that the production costs of Malayalam movies should be reduced by half during these hard times. They also added that superstars including Mohanlal and Mammootty have unofficially decided to reduce their remuneration.

The producer association revealed that they will soon discuss these things with AMMA and FEFKA before making the final decision. The association also urged media personals and audiences to extend their support to producers to overcome these hard times.

As per insider sources, Mohanlal is the most expensive star in Mollywood, and for his movies, the actor charges a remuneration ranging from Rs 4 to 8 crores. Mammootty usually charges Rs 2 to 4 crores, while Dileep charges Rs 3 crores. Suresh Gopi apparently charges Rs 1 crore for each movie, while Dulquer Salmaan, Nivin Pauly, and Fahadh Faazil charge somewhere between Rs 75 lakhs to 1 crore.