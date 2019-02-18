Family feuds over financial and personal issues aren't new, but this one is clearly not going to die down any time soon. In a fresh twist to the whole tussle, Fortis co-founder Malvinder Mohan Singh has filed a criminal complaint against his brother Shivinder Singh and spiritual head of the Radha Soami Satsang Gurinder Singh Dhillon accusing them of fraud and sending him death threats.

Malvinder filed the complaint before the Economic Offences Wing in Delhi, and he has reportedly also named Dhillon's family — Gurkirat Singh Dhillon, Gurpreet Singh Dillon, Shabnam Dhillon — and the Godhwani family - Sunil and Sanjay. The Godhwanis are known to be close confidantes of Gurinder.

Malvinder has said that the head of the satsang owes him about Rs 8,742 crore and has demanded that he be paid back. He has also alleged that Gurinder, through his lawyer Ferida Chopra, threatened to kill him.

"Gurinder Singh Dhillon has threatened the complainant through his lawyer Ferida Chopra that if he did not agree to the demands of Gurinder Singh Dhillon, he would be eliminated by persons from the Radha Soami Satsang," the Press Trust of India quoted the complaint as saying. Not just that, Malvinder has mentioned that other members of the satsang have also threatened him, and are trying to force him to listen to the demands of the satsang head.

Malvinder has also said that Shivinder and Sunil have carried out several financial frauds in Religare Enterprises Ltd and Religare Finvest Ltd, causing huge losses to the company.

"...Shivinder Mohan Singh, in collusion and connivance with Gurinder Singh Dhillon, Gurpreet Singh Dhillon, Gurkirat Singh Dhillon, Sunil Godhwani, Sanjay Godhwani, Rajveer Singh Gulia and Pramod Ahuja misused his position, by aiding in concealment of the illegal acts of siphoning off the funds...," the complaint read.

Malvinder has now demanded that Shivinder and Sunil must be investigated as the case involves a huge amount of public money. Speaking of his brother, Malvinder in the complaint also says that Shivinder plans to be the the next spiritual head of the Radha Soami Satsang Beas and has signed a "family settlement" for the same.

Meanwhile, this is not the first time that Malvinder has publicly opened up on the feud. In December 2018, he had accused Shivinder of assault. In a video, which was sent to family members and friends, Malvinder had alleged that Shivinder physically assaulted him before a board meeting of Prius Real Estate at their Hanuman Road office in central Delhi on December 5.

"Today is December 5th, 2018. Little after 6:00 pm, Shivinder Mohan Singh assaulted me at 55, Hanuman Road. He physically hit me," he is heard saying in the video. "He hurt me. He injured me (here). He broke this button. He gave me a bruise here. He bruised me here. And he kept threatening me and refused to budge until the team came together and separated him from me."

Along with the video, Malvinder also posted a picture that showed him with a broken hand in a cast. He also said that he went to Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital for treatment, where he was told that he had internal injuries, reported the Times of India.

However, Shivinder and a few others close to him have denied the allegations calling it "fake" and "a lie," adding Shivinder wouldn't hurt a bird. While sources said that this was Malvinder's attempt to gain sympathy, Shivinder even went on to say that it was, in fact, Malvinder who attacked him.

Malvinder and Shivinder are known to be feuding for a while now, since they incurred a loss of Rs 22,500 crore in business. Over the years, the family has also lost control of Fortis Healthcare and Religare Enterprises.