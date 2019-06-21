Director Raj Rachakonda's Telugu movie Mallesham featuring Priyadarshi and Ananya Nagalla in the lead roles has impressed the audience and received positive review and rating from them.

Mallesham is a biographical movie based on the life of Padma Shri award winner Chintakindi Mallesham. Director Raj Rachakonda has not only written the script and dialogues for it but also produced it with Sri Adhikari and Venkat Siddareddy. The film has received a U certificate from the censor board and its runtime is 126 minutes.

Mallesham movie story: It is about a weaver's family, which lands in a big problem after two of its kids kill themselves, unable to pay back their debts. Mallesham (Priyadarshi) leaves school to help his father. He grows up watching his mother and a lot of other women in his village suffer from shoulder pain. How he creates the Asu machine to spare the women the torment forms the crux of the film.

Performances: As the hero, Priyadarshi has delivered a wonderful performance, which is the highlight of Mallesham. Ananya Nagalla, Chakrapani Ananda, Jagadish Pratap Bhandari, Jhansi, Anvesh Michael and Thiruveer have done justice to their roles and they are also assets of the film, say the audience.

Thyview‏ @Thyview

#Mallesham Good first half. Everything looks rooted and authentic(well done art dept). Each and every feeling/emotion hits you instantly thanks to #MarkRobin BGM. Wish there were more stakes though #Mallesham loved it, absolutely loved it . Simple and honest storytelling . And what an actor @priyadarshi_i is , you feel his happiness , frustration, hopelessness and his triumph . Every actor fits the bill perfectly . climax is so wonderfully executed. Thyview Rating : 8/10

Sangeetha Devi @Sangeetha_Devi

My review of #Mallesham: I liked how the director, Raj, transports us to a milieu we don't often see in Telugu cinema, to narrate a tale of tenacity & triumph. And, it's @priyadarshi_i's finest performance till date.

Lavanya Boopalam‏ @realtorlavanya

#Mallesham in New Jersey...Inspiring movie. Proud of the whole team's effort. This movie portrayed that one should never give up and continue working hard to achieve their dreams! Good job guys

Aakashavaani‏ @TheAakashavaani

#Mallesham is a a great story well woven, The story of an unforgettable Journey of a common man who made the lives of weavers easy. Honest movie with some terrific performances & great nativity. Specially @priyadarshi_i excels with all the supporting cast, Don't miss @SureshProdns

Perumbudur Chaitanya‏ @chaitu1218

#Mallesham garu Huge respect sir Done with the premiere. @priyadarshi_i bhayya you were just outstanding!(Aasu machine scene aithe )nailed it. Dialogues were so fantastically written that if felt like a casual talk!! Spl mention: #Jhansi garu, #Padma garu& Music .

Cinema Fan‏ @CinemaFan14

#Mallesham - What a Beautiful film it is...❤️ Cheera Nesinanta Andamgaa teesaaru cinema ni... repetitive process ye But ade kada end product kosam andaru pade struggle... So, Few Hiccups can be ignored ..!! మల్లేశం. Simple, Beautiful, Inspirational... Worthwatch

Hemanth Kumar C R‏ @crhemanth

Darshiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiii!!!!!!! ♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️ #Mallesham What A Film....left me with tears at times. Overwhelmed. Movie releases on June 21. Do watch it @priyadarshi_i

Rakesh Kethi‏ @TheKethi

What an incredible n inspiring story it is. A story which should be heard ✌ @priyadarshi_i anna may be your gut to accept this kind of story will remove your so-called comedian title and you will be remembered as an actor Kudos to team #Mallesham

Sunilbeemanathi‏ @sunilbeemanathi

Just watched #Mallesham. Very good movie. @priyadarshi_i acting was too good and must say he lived the character. #Ananya character was also very good. Perfect biopic movie. Direction was top notch. Music and BGM was too good. Kudos to the makers. Go and watch it.

Ranjith Kumar‏ @TheGabbeta

#Mallesham will hit screens in a few minutes. It's a film that must be encouraged. More than a film, it's a genuine take on aspirations and hardwork. It not only represents the livelihood of textile weavers, but also presents the innocence of culture & language. @priyadarshi_i

Rameshl1‏ @rameshl1

What a movie!! #Mallesham. Tight focused narrative. Technically brilliant. Breezy music. Humor nicely blended into narrative. With one of the very best casting I have ever seen. Every character just lived it. The super inspiring story of Mallesham springs to life, in this brilliant piece of art! A must watch film. #malleshammovie

Mirchi9‏ @Mirchi9

#Mallesham Review – An Inspiring Tale Worth Visiting Mirchi9 Rating: 3/5 Overall, despite a sluggish pace, it is an engaging watch for its beautiful inspiration. It is an attempt that screams honesty, making it a good one-time watch. Needless to say, @priyadarshi_i will be remembered for a long time to come through the character of #Mallesham and how it broke stereotypes associated with comedians turning into lead actors. @SureshProdns @SBDaggubati #MalleshamReview The pace of the movie is slow, taking an art film vibe. The director imbues the nativity touch out and out via all modes available & integrates it such that they cannot be separated from the 'real' happening that matters.