Maldives 'concrete expression' of India's 'Neighbourhood First' policy: EAM Jaishankar

External Affairs Minister (EAM) S. Jaishankar on Friday said that Maldives remains a "concrete expression" of India's 'Neighbourhood First' policy and New Delhi has always stood by the Indian Ocean archipelago, especially when it comes to giving financial support during challenging times.

"We have increased our engagements in various sectors, and I want to emphasise that India has always stood by the Maldives. You are a concrete expression of our 'Neighborhood First' policy," said EAM Jaishankar during his meeting with Abdulla Khaleel, the visiting Minister of Foreign Affairs of Maldives at New Delhi's Hyderabad House on Friday.

Both sides signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for implementation of High Impact Community Development Projects under Phase-III in Maldives through grant assistance by the Government of India and also took stock of progress made on the understandings reached during the State Visit of Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu in October 2024, following-up on issues that need further focus.

"I believe we have some important and positive developments to report, and certainly, there is much more that we need to do. I see that the framework to promote the use of local currencies for cross-border transactions has been signed. We have increased our engagements in various sectors," said Jaishankar in his opening remarks at the start of bilateral discussions.

Khaleel, on his part, appreciated the timely emergency financial assistance extended by India to Maldives in times of need, reflecting India's role as the "First Responder" of Maldives. He reaffirmed Muizzu government's firm commitment to work closely with the Government of India in realising the Joint Vision for India-Maldives Comprehensive Economic and Maritime Security Partnership.

Highlighting that the three-day India visit is his first bilateral engagement of the year, he mentioned that 2025 is an important year for Maldives-India relations as both countries celebrate 60 years of the establishment of formal diplomatic relations.

"Our partnership dates back to centuries. Our partnership is built on mutual understanding, respect and a shared commitment. Rooted in decades of trust and friendship, it will continue to thrive... As a beneficiary of India's 'Neighbourhood First' policy, the government of Maldives deeply values the significant importance India placed in its relationship with the Maldives. We have many examples where the Government of India has consistently stood by the Maldives as an immediate responder in times of need," he said.

"We always appreciate India for its timely assistance, particularly through grant and concessional loans. On the development front, assistance from India has been transformative. The Greater Male Connectivity Project is a shining example that is set to transform the economic landscape of the Maldives," Khaleel added.

The Maldivian Foreign Minister's visit, stated Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), is part of continued high-level engagements between the two sides and has provided an opportunity to further deepen the bilateral ties for the mutual benefit of two countries and the Indian Ocean Region considering the importance India attaches to its bilateral ties with Maldives under India's 'Neighbourhood First' policy and Vision SAGAR, or the Security and Growth for All in the Region.

Khaleel was appointed as Maldives Minister of Foreign Affairs on September 30, last year by Muizzu. Prior to the appointment, he was serving as the country's Minister of Health and acknowledged that the "significant contribution" to his tourist-dependent country's fast recovery from the Covid pandemic was from India.

In October, Khaleel also accompanied Muizzu on the "landmark" five-day State visit - the first by the Maldivian President since assuming office in November 2023.

This visit, he said, was defined by "insightful discussions" and deepened partnership, marking yet another milestone in the enduring friendship between Maldives and India.

"Our Commitment to further enhance the Maldives-India partnership remains unwavering, and I look forward to our promising future collaborations for the mutual benefit of our two nations and peoples," Khaleel posted on X on October 10 after the conclusion of the visit.

Both countries also adopted a 'Vision for Comprehensive Economic and Maritime Security Partnership' which will guide the bilateral relationship across various sectors, during Muizzu's visit.

(With inputs from IANS)