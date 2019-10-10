Malaysia's flavourful and diverse cuisine is set to take the centre stage at the second "Taste of Malaysia" Food Festival at Shangri-La Hotel, Bengaluru's b Café from 12 to 22 October 2019.

The hotel has invited Bengalureans to embark on a culinary adventure of authentic dishes created by guest chefs Roslan Adnan and Antonio of Shangri-La's Rasa Ria Resort & Spa, Kota Kinabalu. "The said guests have flown to Bengaluru especially for this festival," shared Shamira Ajani, Director of Communications, Shangri-La, Bengaluru in a press statement.

With its rich and diverse culinary history, Malaysian food is known for its intense and distinct fusion of spicy, sweet and sour flavours. It reflects the multi-ethnic and multi-cultural makeup of its population and is home to a melting pot of flavours, with influences from China, India, and Indonesia.

Who's the Chef?

A native of West Malaysia from the town of Banting Selangor, Chef Roslan has perfected the art of Malaysian cuisine since he was 18 years old. His culinary skills have taken him around the globe, promoting the rich and diverse flavours of Malaysian food. Settled in Sabah, he has built his reputation as a leading ambassador for Malaysian cuisine for the last 30 years.

Paying homage to the true essence of Malaysian cuisine, the buffet includes popular dishes, such as Soto Ayam, Rendang Ayam Chilli Padi, Roti Jala, Nasi Kuning and Rebong Masak Lemak. Guests will finish on a sweet note with some of South East Asia's exciting traditional desserts, including Kueh Lapis, Bubur Caca and Sago Nangka.

"b Café is home to many international cuisines under one roof and we are excited to turn up the heat with spicy and flavourful authentic Malaysian delicacies," said Rakesh Sethi, Shangri‑La Hotel, Bengaluru's resident manager.

Why 'Taste of Malaysia'?

Logi Dhasan Thanaraj, Tourism Malaysia deputy director (South India and Sri Lanka), said, "Targeting a million tourists from India, Tourism Malaysia is stepping up its promotions this year in preparation for Visit Malaysia 2020. Malaysian cuisine is an amalgamation of various cultures and flavours that have been spicing up many kitchens globally and we are delighted to bring authentic Malaysian fare to Bengaluru."