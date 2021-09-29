Malaysia reported 11,332 new Covid-19 infections as of midnight Tuesday, bringing the national total to 2,220,526, while Russia reported 852 deaths, most in one day. the overall global caseload stands at 232.7 million, while the deaths have surged to more than 4.76 million.

Malaysia reported some 23 of the new cases are imported and 11,309 are local transmissions, reports said citing the data released on the health ministry's website. Another 240 deaths were reported, bringing the death toll to 25,935.

As many as 14,160 patients were released after recovery in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of cured and discharged to 2,020,099. Of the remaining 174,492 active cases, 985 are being held in intensive care and 563 of those are in need of assisted breathing.

The country reported 329,722 doses administered on Tuesday alone and some 71 per cent of the population have received at least one dose and 61.1 per cent are fully vaccinated.

Global caseload tops 232.7 mn

The global coronavirus caseload has topped 232.7 million, while the deaths have surged to more than 4.76 million and vaccinations soared to over 6.14 billion, according to the Johns Hopkins University.

In its latest update on Wednesday morning, the University's Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed that the current global caseload and death toll stood at 232,723,959 and 4,764,232 respectively, while the total vaccine doses administered were 6,149,729,669.

The US continues to be the worst-hit country with the world's highest number of cases and deaths at 43,225,044 and 692,547 respectively, according to the CSSE. In terms of infections, India follows in second place with 33,697,581 cases.

Country-wise figures

The other worst countries with over 3 million cases are Brazil (21,381,790 ), the UK (7,772,623 ), Russia (7,355,883), France (7,094,334), Turkey (7,066,658), Iran (5,559,691), Argentina (5,253,765 ), Colombia (4,954,376), Spain (4,953,930), Italy (4,665,049), Indonesia (4,211,460), Germany (4,216,507) and Mexico (3,645,599), the CSSE figures showed.

Nations with a death toll of over 100,000 are Brazil (595,446), India (447,194), Mexico (275,450), Peru (199,314), Russia (201,854), Indonesia (141,709), the UK (136,736), Italy (130,807), Colombia (126,219), Iran (119,888), France (117,348) and Argentina (115,038).

Russia reports 852 deaths, most in one day

Russia recorded 852 coronavirus-related fatalities over the past 24 hours, the highest daily rise since the start of the pandemic, raising the national death toll to 205,531, the official monitoring and response centre said on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, 21,559 new Covid-19 cases were registered, taking the nationwide tally to 7,464,708, while the number of recoveries increased by 17,368 to 6,635,485, Xinhua news agency reported. Moscow reported 2,541 new cases, bringing the city's total caseload to 1,626,918.

The Russian capital plans to strengthen the monitoring of mask use in shopping malls and restaurants amid a surge in new cases over the past weeks, with strict fines for non-compliance.

Myanmar reports 1,630 new Covid cases

Myanmar reported 1,630 new Covid-19 cases with 48 more deaths in the past 24 hours, according to a release from the Ministry of Health on Tuesday. A total of 19,886 samples have been tested for Covid-19 in the past 24 hours and the daily test positivity rate was registered at 8.2 per cent.

The number of Covid-19 infections has risen to 461,066 while its death toll increased to 17,631 as of Tuesday with 1,555 patients discharged from hospitals in a day, bringing the number of recoveries to 415,376 so far.