It's been another interesting week for Malayalam cinema on streaming platforms. After Thudarum Mohanlal, last week, movie lovers can again rejoice as there will be an interesting film that will release on multiple OTT platforms.

Between supernatural fantasy and sports drama, philanthropy satire and edge-of-your-seat thrillers, here's a look at what's coming out this week and where you can watch the new films.

Padakkalam

Streaming on: JioHotstar

Genre: Comedy Supernatural Fantasy

Directed by: Manu Swaraj

Cast: Sandeep Pradeep, Suraj Venjaramoodu, Sharaf U Dheen, Niranjana Anoop

Plot: Ordinary college students are blackmailed into joining an exclusive secret society. Behind his charming exterior, the professor is a sorcerer who uses this powerful magic to switch bodies and take control of others. As the students and a colleague delve into an infernal locus of abnormal existence to learn what it is and no longer is, the group and a colleague sets out on a chaotic quest to discover what it is and set an end to it.

Alappuzha Gymkhana

Streaming on: SonyLIV

Genre: Sports Drama

Directed by: Khalid Rahman

Starring: Naslen, Lukman Avaran, Ganapathi S. Poduval, Anagha Ravi

Plot: In the picturesque town of Alappuzha, this coming-of-age sports drama tracks the fortunes of five friends who, while trying to recover from academic failure, meet a coach who tests their friendship. As college prospects get further and away, they take to boxing to get seat through the sports quota. What starts out as a fun challenge nearly becomes all-consuming as the characters confront life's challenges, both in the ring and out.

Karnika

Streaming on: ManoramaMAX & Simply South

Genre: Thriller

Directed by: Arun Venpala

Featuring Priyanka Nair, Viaan Mangalashery, TG Ravi, Kriss Venugopal

Plot: In Karnika, the peace of a village is thrown into service of a well-known writer attacked under ambiguous circumstances in Payyavoor. When the police start digging deeper, they discover dark secrets that are linked back to an ancestral house that the writer had lived in to complete his work. A tense story develops as dark histories and obscure facts are gradually revealed.

Whether you love thriller, comedy, or sports-related narratives, here's a pick of what this week's Malayalam OTT slate has in store for you.