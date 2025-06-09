Sports drama Alappuzha Gymkhana has given Mollywood one more hit this year, and it's already turning out to be a good commercial hit. Starring Naslen (the hero of Premalu), the movie has collected an earth-shattering Rs. 65 crores globally and become the third highest-grossing Mollywood movie of 2025 after Empuraan and Thudarum.

Gymkhana was also dubbed and released in Telugu as Alappuzha Gymkhana directly. The film is not making headlines for its OTT release following the success of its theatrical run. Sony LIV has acquired the streaming rights and will release the movie on June 13. The film will be released in five languages — Malayalam, Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, and Kannada.

The film had eight weeks of theatrical play before its digital release, enough time to generate word-of-mouth and earn box office money. Apart from Naslen, the film stars Lukman Avaran, Ganapathi S. Poduval, Sandeep Pradeep, Anagha Ravi, Franco Francis, Baby Jean, and Shiva Hariharan in a powerful ensemble cast.

Bankrolled by Plan B Motion Pictures and Reelistic Studios, the music has been rendered by Vishnu Vijay, and it has been appreciated for blending in with the feel of the emotional and hyperactive pulse of the story. Now with the release on digital Alappuzha Gymkhana will get a wider audience to continue its box office success.