Malayalam filmmaker KR Sachidanandan aka Sachy has reportedly suffered a cardiac arrest on Tuesday, 16 June. He is being treated at a private hospital in Thrissur.

Reports say that he was rushed to Jubilee Mission Hospital after undergoing a hip surgery in another hospital in Thrissur, as per The News Minute.

"He is being treated using mechanical ventilation and other supportive measures. A multi-disciplinary team is involved in his care. He is presently neurologically obtunded and his CT scan indicates hypoxic brain damage," his medical report read as per the website.

His condition is said to be critical and will be under observation for the next 48-72 hours. He was shifted to the current hospital after suffering a cardiac arrest which has cut off blood supply to his brain, the website claims a source as saying.