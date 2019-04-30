Malayalam film Illayaraja, which has been written and directed by Madhav Ramadasan, is set for grand release across UAE and GCC on May 2. Indywood Distribution Network booked good numbers of screens in these regions.

Illayaraja is a drama film, which has been produced by Sajith Krishna, Jayaraj T Krishnan and Binish Babu under the banners of Movie Musical Cutz and Mumbai Cine Talkies. The film stars Guinness Pakru in the lead role, with Gokul Suresh, Deepak Parambol and Harisree Ashokan in supporting roles. Ratheesh Vega has composed its background score and songs and Pappinu has cranked the camera for it.

Director Madhav Ramdasan has beautifully portrayed the life of a family residing in Thrissur and the happiness, the sorrows and the struggles they share under their small roof. He explores the likes and desires of the children, the attitudes of various sections of the society and the beauty in finding contentment in the little things.

Mollywood has made movies on gifted young children earlier and they have become a great success with the audience. Ilayaraja is no different from them, as it is about child epitome, struggles of trying to fit into the society and the roles of parents who try to encourage their kids' development could be seen. It is a feel-good tale with noble intentions. It is meant to cater to family crowds.

Illayaraja is said to have scored particularly well in two departments, sound and photography. The actors in the movie have done a fantastic job. Harisree Ashokan as grandpa and Anil Nair as the loan shark have showcased a remarkable performance. The music in the movie beautifully blends with the story and the cinematography too received a special attention post its release in India.