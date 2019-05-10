Malayalam actress Priya Prakash Varrier's heartfelt note for her Oru Adaar Love co-star Roshan Abdul Rahoof on his 20th birthday had set tongues wagging on social media. Many of her followers thought that the winking girl was hinting at her romantic relationship with Roshan and the news soon spread like a wildfire giving enough fodder to rumours of her link-up. The Thrissur girl has finally broken her silence on dating her co-star who is of the same age as her.

"It's natural that when you act for the first time in a film, you would share a certain rapport with your co-star, who is also a first timer and of the same age. It makes both of us comfortable and learn from our mistakes, without being stressed about our performances," Priya Prakash Varrier told Zoom TV in an interview adding that "rumours are, after all, rumours, and it will fade out once the reality sets in."

Soon after her short clip from Manikya Malaraya Poovi song went viral on social media, the makers of Oru Adaar Love decided to extend Priya's role and made her the lead actress of the film. Noorin Sherif was initially roped in as the heroine for the movie, but later, she was sidelined as Priya garnered massive publicity and media attention after her winking stint.

Earlier, Noorin Sherif, who was accompanied by Omar Lulu, had revealed in an interview that she felt very disappointed after the producer decided to highlight Priya in the lead role. As per Noorin, 'Oru Adaar Love' was actually a turning point in her life, but when things take an unexpected turn due to the hype created by Priya, she felt very depressed.

During the interview, Omar also revealed that Noorin is a better performer than Priya adding that he was not in touch with Priya in any manner after the film turned out to be a dud.