Malayalam actress Divya Prabha on Monday shared a distressing experience she faced during a flight from Mumbai to Kochi, leaving her fans outraged and concerned. The actress took to her Instagram account to narrate her ordeal and shed light on the challenges passengers sometimes encounter in the air, particularly when it comes to safety and dealing with unruly co-passengers.

Divya Prabha disclosed that she had been harassed by a fellow passenger who was intoxicated and disruptive on Air India Flight AI 681. Despite her complaints to the air hostess, the only response she received was a seat change, just before the flight took off. This response was clearly inadequate in addressing her safety and well-being during the flight.

After landing at Kochi airport, Divya reported the issue to airport and airline authorities, who redirected her to the airport's police aid post. She promptly filed a formal complaint with the Kerala Police, urging them to investigate the matter. Screenshots of the complaint email sent to the Kerala Police were shared on her Instagram account.

Divya Prabha emphasized the need for a thorough investigation into the incident and for appropriate action to be taken against the responsible individual. Additionally, she called for improved passenger safety measures on flights, highlighting the vulnerability passengers can sometimes face while traveling.

The response from both the Air India ground office and the flight crew was deemed disappointing by Divya, which raises questions about the efficacy of in-flight procedures and the role of airline staff in ensuring passenger security and comfort.