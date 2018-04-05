Malayalam actor Kollam Ajith Kumar died of stomach-related ailments at a private hospital in Kochi Thursday morning (April 5). He is survived by his wife Prameela, daughter Gayathri and son Sreehari.

Kollam Ajith Kumar was reportedly suffering from stomach-related ailments for quite some time and was recently admitted to a private hospital in Kochi. He breathed his last at 3:40 am.

Hailing from Kottayam district, Ajith Kumar was brought up in Kadappakada in Kollam district, where his father was an Indian Railways station master.

The 56-year-old had started his career as an assistant director with Padmarajan, who noticed his acting skills and offered him an acting role. Ajith made his acting debut with the director's 1984 Malayalam film Parannu Parannu Parannu, which was hit at the box office.

Following this success, there was no looking back for the talented actor, who went on to act in over 500 films in all South Indian languages. He was last seen in 2012 film Ivan Ardhanaari, and was mainly known for his villain roles. He turned a director and scriptwriter with Malayalam movie Calling Bell.

Kollam Ajith also appeared in some TV series like Kairali Vilasam Lodge (Doordarshan), Pavakoothu (Asianet), Vajram (Asianet), Kadamattathu Kathanar (Asianet), Swami Ayyappan (Asianet), Devimahathmyam (Asianet).

His death is a great loss to both Malayalam TV and film industry. The news about Kollam Ajith's demise came as a rude shock to many people including superstar Mohanlal. Some celebs and filmgoers took to Twitter to express their sadness and pay condolences to his bereaved family.