Malayalam actor Anil Murali has passed away on Thursday, 30 July, at a private hospital in Kochi. He was aged 56 and survived by wife Suma and two children - Athithya and Arundhati.

Anil Murali started his acting career by working in TV serials. He made in Mollywood debut with Vinayan's =Kanyakumariyil Oru Kavitha wayback in 1993.

Run Baby Run, Double Barrerl, Lion and Forensic are some of his notable movies in Mollywood.