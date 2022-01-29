Malavika Mohanan could not have started the year on a better note as the actress is enjoying her vacation in the Maldives. The actress has been giving updates about her trip on her social media sites.

In the last few days, the Petta girl has posted a few pictures of her in swimsuits which have now become the talk of the town among her fans. In the first of the few photos, she is seen sporting a yellow two-piece bikini as she enjoys the evening in the tourist paradise.

She shared the photos and captioned, "Always been more of a mountain person, but never too late to start exploring maybe? [sic]"

In the next picture, she has sported a backless top with denim shorts as she steps out in the Sun. "Walking on sunshine, [sic]" she captioned the video. It was followed by another snap in which she is seen wearing a printed beach dress.

In the said picture, the Master actress has donned airy shirt and captioned the snap, "My sky is blue-r than yours. [sic]" If it was not enough, she posted a picture of her in a two-piece bikini, floating on the water.

Last but not the least, an hour ago, Malavika has posted a photo in a hot pink swimsuit with a printed cover up with a caption "Favourite sartorial mood- Pink."

All these hot photos of Malavika Mohanan have set the internet on fire.

Malavika's Upcoming Movies

On the work front, Malavika Mohanan, who started her career with Malayalam movie Pattam Pole in 2013, has worked Tamil, Kannada and Hindi languages. After making her Bollywood debut with Beyond the Clouds in 2017, she came to the limelight with Rajinikanth-starrer Petta.

She got her major break in Thalapathy Vijay's Master. Currently, she is working in Karthick Naren-directorial and Dhanush-starrer Maaran and Siddhanth Chaturvedi's Bollywood flick Yudhra.