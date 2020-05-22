Malavika Mohanan has opened up on working with Thalapathy Vijay in their upcoming movie Master. She has said that the experience of working on the project was like picnic and the team had the equation like the college-going friends since most of the key members of the team are youngsters.

Memorable Delhi Schedule

The actress has stated that she would miss the shooting days of the team in Delhi. "We shot outdoors in Delhi and nobody had to go home after the shoot. So we would all sit together and just talk. So, for me, the Delhi portion was a highlight," she is quoted as saying by The Times of India.

Talking about Vijay, Malavika Mohanan, who was ecstatic for bagging Master, has said that Thalapathy is approachable, but he was quiet during the initial days of the shooting. As the time progressed, the 45-year old started cracking jokes.

Malavika on Thalapathy

"I was ecstatic when Master happened. I mean, who doesn't like to work with Vijay sir? He was initially very quiet on the set, but he was always sweet and approachable. He would not go to the caravan in between shots. Over time, we saw this super fun side of his. He would crack jokes and pull our legs. I have nothing but respect and admiration for him.

On the first day of my shoot, I had a combination shot with him and it was a difficult scene. I was creeping out and also had first-day jitters. But he was encouraging and said I was doing great. His energy is so good. You will never hear him say anything negative about anyone. He is the poster boy of positivity," she adds.

However, the actress had not imagined that she would work with the stars like Rajinikanth (in Petta) and Vijay in such an early stage of her career. Speaking about director Lokesh Kanagaraj, she claimed that the filmmaker was open for ideas and she would like to work with him again.

Master was supposed to hit the screens in April, but the release got delayed due to lockdown. The new release date is yet to be announced.