Actress Malashree, who lost her husband-producer Ramu in April, has penned a heartfelt letter on the occasion of his birthday on Sunday, 20 June. She has called him a "precious gift" of her life while penning down her emotions even as she claims that they would feel his "presence."

In the emotional letter, Malashree wrote:

You came in my life like a precious God's Gift, and you gifted me everything like my God.Today, my Dear, it's your birthday. For the past 23 years, as a Soulmate, you celebrated your birthday as mine. We were always together on birthdays and even today we feel you're with us.

Everyday you would sit next to us and give us thoughts of life, you were such a wonderful, perfect father to our precious kids. You were a man of many dimensions, a devoted, caring, dedicated, determined, and wise soul.

My Dear, you are my breath, you are in my smile and in each and every heartbeat. You're everything to us. On this special occasion of your birthday, we wish that you are at peace and the whole of heaven be yours forever and ever.

We still feel your presence and believe that you are with us at every step of our lives, guiding us and taking care of us. We miss you and love you forever.

Ramu passed away due to Covid-19 on 26 April. He was aged 52 and survived by his wife and two children.He was one of the leading producers in Sandalwood who had worked with stars like Shivaraj Kumar, Ravichandran, Upendra, Sudeep and Darshan.

He made close to 40 movies in his career spanning over three decades. Lockup Death, Circle Inspector, Simhadri Simha, Chamundi, Hollywood, AK 47, Kiccha, and Malla were some of the popular movies made on his banner, Ramu Enterprises.