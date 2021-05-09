Yesteryear actress Malashree, who lost her husband and producer Ramu due to Covid-19 recently, has written a heartfelt letter to thank the fans and well-wishers for expressing their condolence over his death.

Malashree's Letter

In the letter, Malashree stated that he was the backbone of their family and the last 12 days have been extremely painful."The past 12 days have been extremely painful, a complete blur. We as a family are very heartbroken due to the passing of my beloved husband Ramu. He was and always will be our backbone, the light that guides us.

In these bleak times, the entire film fraternity have shown their love for Ramu and their support to us that we will eternally appreciate. I thank every member of the film fraternity including the media, artists, producers, technicians and support staff, as well as Ramu's fans, friends and well-wishers for being such an important part of Ramu's life and for all the prayers and love they have sent our family during this difficult time. Your condolences are sincerely appreciated Thank You [sic]" she wrote in the letter.

Ramu passed away due to Covid-19 on 26 April. He was aged 52 and survived by his wife and two children.

Who was Ramu?

Ramu turned producer with the 1993 hit film Golibar. He made close to 40 movies in his career spanning over three decades. Lockup Death, Circle Inspector, Simhadri Simha, Chamundi, Hollywood, AK 47, Kiccha, and Malla were some of the popular movies made on his banner, Ramu Enterprises. He had also distributed many Telugu and Tamil movies in Karnataka.

He worked with most of the big stars of current generations that include Ravichandran, Shivaraj Kumar, Upendra, Darshan, and Sudeep. However, his wish to produce a film each with Yash and Puneeth Rajkumar did not fulfill.