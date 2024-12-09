Bollywood actors Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora often grabbed headlines for their dating and now life after break-up news. The couple made their relationship official in 2019 after Malaika divorced Arbaaz Khan in 2017.

Both of them never shied away from talking about their relationship. The couple broke up this year in March. Arjun confirmed his break-up at the Singham Again promotional event last month.

The former couple have deleted their pictures together from social media. However, Arjun Kapoor stood strong by Malaika's side after her father Anil Mehta's demise in September.

Has Malaika Arora found love once again?

And now it seems like Malaika Arora has found love once again. The actor who recently ended her relationship with Arjun Kapoor is rumoured to be dating fashion stylist Rahul Vijay.

On Saturday night, Malaika Arora attended the AP Dhillon concert in Mumbai with rumoured beau Rahul.

The actor took to her Instagram stories and posted a cosy picture with Rahul.

Malaika shared the photo with the song, 'With You.' The picture was originally shared by Rahul. The stylist also hyped up Malaika by sharing a picture of her enjoying fully at the concert, captioning it as, "Wait, was it a Malaika concert?"

Meanwhile, Arjun Kapoor was spotted having dinner with Rahul last week.

Several videos and pictures have surfaced, which show Rahul getting protective towards Malaika and was seen taking utmost care of her as she entered the venue.

Malaika's personal life

Malaika Arora was married to Arbaaz Khan in 1997—the duo parted ways in 2017. However, after their divorce, Arbaaz Khan married Sshura Khan on December 24, 2024.

Malaika and Arjun Kapoor called it quits this year.