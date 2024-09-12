Actors Malaika Arora and Amrita Arora's father passed away on Wednesday. The news of Malaika's father's death has sent shockwaves through the entertainment industry and beyond.

Malaika Arora's mother Joyce Polycarp cries inconsolably; Arbaaz Khan, Sshura, Arjun Kapoor and others attend Malaika's father's final rites

It has been widely reported that Malaika's father died by suicide. He jumped off the building A post-mortem examination is being conducted at Bhabha Hospital to confirm the cause of death. Friends and colleagues of Malika Arora and her family have expressed their sympathy and support during this challenging time.

Anil Mehta's cremation will be taking place today, September 12 at the Santa Cruz crematorium.

Kareena, Karisma, Arjun Kapoor, ex-husband Arbaaz Khan, and his wife Sshura Khan have reached the hospital.

A viral video that shows Malaika's mother, Joyce Polycarp in tears as she left for Anil Mehta's last rites has gone viral. Malaika and her son Arhaan Khan were seen comforting Joyce as they made their way to the car.

Arhaan Khan was seen helping his grandmother walk as she wept. Malaika also held Joyce's hand to comfort her.

As per a report in News 18, the post-mortem was conducted on Wednesday night at around 8 pm. An insider revealed that the report has cited 'multiple injuries' as Mehta's cause of death. More details are awaited.

As per reports, Joyce Polycarp said that Anil would routinely sit on the balcony and read the newspapers every morning. She told the police that while they were divorced, they had started living together again for the past few years.

On Wednesday night, Malaika also issued an official statement and sought privacy from the media and well-wishers during this difficult time. "We are deeply saddened to announce the passing of our dear father, Anil Mehta. He was a gentle soul, a devoted grandfather, a loving husband, and our best friend. Our family is in deep shock by this loss, and we kindly request privacy from the media and well-wishers during this difficult time. We appreciate your understanding, support, and respect," the statement read.