Malaika Arora's fashion game is always on point. The diva often leaves the internet swooning with her age-defying candid pictures. And once again the fitness yogini has set the internet on fire with a series of sizzling snaps. The model-actor and mother looks like a vision in her new Instagram post. In the post shared by her, Malaika Arora is seen wearing a white Huemn shirt sans the pant with white boots. But do you know how much does the shirt costs?

Scroll down to read:

Malaika's white Huemn shirt sans the pant costs a whopping 6, 500!

Malaika posted a series of pictures donning a white Huemn shirt, featuring a portrait of American-German poet and author Charles Bukowski and accessorized her look with white boots and a bright orange Gucci bag.

Do you know how much does that shirt cost?

As per the brand website the short costs Rs 6,500, yes, you heard that right.

Sharing many moods and candid pictures on her official account she captioned the post, "Look to the left, to the right, centre .... jus catch the light @amuaroraofficial u have upped ur photography game #myideaofcandid."

Sister Amrita commented, "That's why I know ur 5 pm visits to home on that very spot."

Many of Malaika's friend also commented on her post. A few of them dropped fire emoji while some of them dropped hearts.

Malika and Arjun Kapoor make their relationship official with a loved up picture

In January, Malaika made her relationship with Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor official on Instagram. by sharing a beautiful loved-up picture with her beau.