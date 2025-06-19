Malaika Arora is known for her effortless charm, striking poses, and undeniable grace. A true icon of fitness and fashion, she frequently sets the internet ablaze with her sizzling red carpet appearances and remains one of the best dancers in B-town. The actor has also been a judge on several popular dance reality shows.

Some of her most iconic item numbers include Chaiyya Chaiyya, Munni Badnaam Hui, Hoth Rasiley, and Anarkali Disco Chali. With her unmatched energy and elegance, Malaika continues to captivate audiences and reign supreme in the world of dance.

Even at 51, she never fails to impress. On Thursday, a video of her performance at a recent event went viral on Instagram. Shared on June 19, the clip shows Malaika setting the stage on fire with her sizzling moves, captivating expressions, and infectious energy.

For the performance, she donned a shimmery silver top and skirt with fringe detailing, paired with silver thigh-high boots. Her look was completed with glamorous makeup and open hair, exuding full-on diva vibes.

However, the performance sparked mixed reactions online. A section of netizens criticized her outfit and choreography, calling it "cheap" and "vulgar." Some were particularly critical of a moment in the clip where Malaika was seen dancing closely with a male performer. Others brought up her personal life, commenting that as a mother to an adult son, such bold performances were inappropriate in their view.

Take a look:

Earlier this month, Malaika also made headlines for her dramatic red carpet look. She turned heads in a stunning white gown from the label Helsa Constantina. The gown featured a high neckline, side cutouts that highlighted her sculpted shoulders and defined waist, and an oversized bow at the waist. Styled with black gloves and a sleek bun, her minimal yet dramatic ensemble became a major talking point across fashion circles.

Work front

Malaika was most recently seen on the screen as a judge on Realme Hip Hop India Season 2 on Amazon MX Player, alongside Remo D'Souza. She also runs a restaurant in Bandra's Pali Village in Mumbai, called the Scarlett House. It is a 90-year-old bungalow turned into a restaurant, which officially opened its doors in January of this year.