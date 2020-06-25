Actress Malaika Arora has posted a throwback photograph of herself with her son Arhaan Khan, asking fans to focus on their health and their loved ones.

Malaika took to Instagram and shared a picture where the actress and her son look out of the window. The mother-son duo's back is towards the camera. "Being able to see a beautiful tomorrow needs us to secure our today. Let's focus on ourselves, our health and our loved ones and blur out the noise. #menmime #notsominime @iamarhaankhan #throwback #simplertimes," she captioned the image.

Malaika recently shared a photograph of her building being sanitised amid the outbreak of coronavirus on Instagram. In the picture we see a man in PPE suit sprinkling sanitiser.

On June 11, there were reports that Malaika's building was sealed after a resident tested positive for COVID-19 and that she has been quarantining at home with son Arhaan and their pet dog Casper.