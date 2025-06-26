Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor is celebrating his 40th birthday today, June 26, 2025. Wishes have been pouring in from fans and industry friends alike, with several celebrities, including Karan Johar, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Bhumi Pednekar, sharing heartfelt posts on social media.

What made this birthday extra special was a surprise gesture from Arjun's ex-girlfriend, Malaika Arora. She took to Instagram Stories to share an unseen, candid boomerang video of the actor from their dating days. In the clip, Arjun is seen in a white shirt and black pants, looking cheerful. Malaika simply captioned it, "Happy Birthday," along with a white heart and champagne glasses emoji.

The post took fans by surprise, as the duo had maintained limited interaction on social media following their breakup. The video quickly went viral, with netizens gushing over the former couple and secretly rooting for a reconciliation. Others praised the maturity with which they've handled their post-breakup equation.

Later in the evening, Arjun stepped out to greet fans outside his residence and cut a beautiful chocolate cake with paparazzi.

Take a look:

Arjun received heartwarming wishes from Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karan Johar and Bhumi Pednekar among others.

Kareena Kapoor wrote, "Happy Birthday Arjjj have a fabbb year ahead... lots of love always @arjunkapoor." In the image, Kareena and Arjun can be seen posing with a cake, their faces smeared with frosting. The actor is seen with cake smeared all over his face.

Sharing a picture of Arjun, Karan Johar called him "funniest guy in any room." He wrote, "Funniest guy in any room!!! Yaaron ka Yaar and dil mei bahut saara pyaar! Happy Birthday, Fubu!! @arjunkapoor have the best decade."

About Malika and Arjun

For the unversed, Malaika and Arjun reportedly began dating in 2018 and were together for nearly six years before parting ways earlier this year. Malaika was previously married to actor Arbaaz Khan; the two divorced in 2017 and continue to co-parent their son Arhaan Khan.

Work front

Arjun was last seen in Mudassar Aziz's Mere Husband Ki Biwi, co-starring Bhumi Pednekar and Rakul Preet Singh. He will next appear in No Entry 2 alongside Kriti Sanon, Varun Dhawan, and Yogi Babu. The film is directed by Anees Bazmee and produced by Boney Kapoor.