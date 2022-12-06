Fashion mogul Manish Malhotra turned 56 on December 5, and the ace designer hosted a grand birthday bash at his residence. B'town celebrities had put their best fashion foot forward and glammed up the starry night.

The guest list included Manish's close friends to Gen z stars, namely, Karan Johar, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Gauri Khan, Janhvi Kapoor, Kartik Aaryan, Sara Ali Khan, Nora Fatehi, Varun Dhawan, Natasha Dalal and several others.

Gauri Khan

Shah Rukh Khan's wife and interior designer, Gauri Khan wore a stylish black gown for Manish's birthday party.

Kareena Kapoor and her girl gang gave us major sex and the city vibes!

Kareena came along with her sister Karisma, Amrita and Malaika Arora. The fabulous four made for a picture-perfect frame for the paparazzi.

Kareena chose a simple check shirt and black pants. Karisma Kapoor opted for a black pant-suit. Malaika wore an oversized Balenciaga shimmery sweatshirt and paired it with high-heeled black boots. Her sister Amrita Arora wore a black top, black pants and a matching blazer

Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan

The man of the hour, Kartik Aaryan looked dapper in an all-noire outfit as he flashes his infectious smile for photos at the Manish Malhotra's bash.

While Sara Ali Khan opted for a causal and comfy outfit dressed in blue denim and white crop top and a white jacket paired, the actress flashed her million-dollar smile.

Sister goals

Janhvi Kapoor flaunted her hourglass figure in a tangerine body hugging one piece, while she attended younger sister Khushi wore a flowy maroon one piece.

Couples galore

Couples Varun Dhawan-Natasha Dalal, Sanjay Kapoor- Maheep Kapoor and others too graced their presence.

Nora fatehi, Kriti Sanon, Vaani Kapoor, Sophie Choudry and Sonali Bendre also attended Manish Malhotra's birthday party.

Karan Johar's whacky outfit caught all the attention. The bling director was dressed to impress!

Sidharth Malhotra looked handsome as ever in a black outfit.

On Sunday evening, Manish Malhotra had a midnight birthday bash with his close friends. Actors Raveena Tandon, Kajol, Rekha, and filmmaker Karan Johar celebrated Manish's midnight bash.