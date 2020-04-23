Malaika Arora and Arbaaz Khan's love story had a tragic ending, yet the time they have spent together has managed to inspire many lovers. Coming from different religions, their love blossomed, breaking all the barriers. Actor Arbaaz Khan and Malaika Arora instantly connected after their first meeting and after that, there was no turning back.

They were married for 18 years before separating and both Malaika and Arbaaz never shied away from accepting their love during the time they have spent together. While Arbaaz always used to appreciate his wife's beauty and how lucky he is to have her, Malaika considered Arbaaz as a loving and supporting husband.

Arbaaz is a supporting husband: Malaika

Even when the couple was blessed with their first child, Arbaaz stood along with Malaika and helped her in raising Arhaan. Around her, even Arbaaz used to behave like a baby and Malaika always said that handling him was a task. But, Malaika has also gone on record to accept that, "He (Arbaaz) is a very supportive husband."

Imagine myself getting old together with Arbaaz: Malaika

Arbaaz and Malaika were madly in love with each other. They were happily spotted at events, family gatherings, and also hosted a show together. Be it taking care of Arhaan or motivating her to take care of her fitness, Arbaaz was a pillar of strength for Malaika. He used to do many romantic things for his loving wife.

Revealing the same, Maliaka told in an interview, "He has done a lot of romantic things for me, but there is one thing that he keeps on saying and it is, 'baby we are getting old together'." Dancing diva also claimed that she dreams about spending the rest of her life with Arbaaz. "So, I imagine myself getting old together with him," she gushed.

Though the couple was head over heels for each other, fate had something else in mind. After 18 years of togetherness, Arbaaz-Malaika marriage hit the rock bottom and they parted their ways.

While Malaika has found a new love in her boyfriend Arjun Kapoor, Arbaaz Khan is dating Italian model, Giorgia Andriani.