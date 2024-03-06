The world is engrossed watching the mega pre-wedding festivities of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant, which as a three-day event filled with dance, love, laughter, galaxy of stars from all walks of life graced their presence in Jamnagar and stunned the fans with their graceful looks.

Amid pre-wedding festivities. One of the biggest reality dance shows Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 wrapped up and Manisha Rani lifted the trophy. The wrap-up party was held in Mumbai, wherein judges Malaika Arora, Farah Khan, and Arshad Warsi along with Shoaib Ibrahim and other guests namely Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain set the dance floor ablaze over the weekend.

Malaika Arora dances to 'Chaiyya Chaiyya' at 'Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11' wrap-up party

Farah Khan, who features as one of the judges on the show, shared a video from the party. The video shows fellow judges Malaika Arora and Arshad Warsi dancing their hearts out.The caption on the post, "The judges of Jhalak Dikhlaa Jaa sure know how to rock a party! So do the contestants what a wonderful farewell to a very special season Malaika Arora, Arshad Warsi #jhalakwrapparty."

What caught everyone's attention was Malaika Arora's belly dance on her famous track 'Chhaiyya Chhaiyya' at the farewell party of the show. Malaika opted for shimmery black flared jeans and a sleeveless crop top. Her makeup was all glam and her hair tied in a bun.

She was grooving with Shoaib Ibrahim.

However, Malaika Arora was slammed for her sensuous moves. A section of netizens was of the vow that Malaika was not invited to Ambani's pre-wedding party but Arjun was present there.

A user wrote, "She was not invited to Ambani's wedding, but Arjun wasn't there."

Meanwhile, Arjun Kapoor attended the pre-wedding festivities of Radhika Merchant and Anant Ambani.

In the Stories section, Farah shared a video of herself performing the 'Jamal Kudu' hook step, which was picturised on Bobby Deol in 'Animal'. She did it with a glass balanced on her head. She is seen wearing a black outfit and the caption reads: "Balance is very important in life #jhalakwrapparty".

Other celebs who danced the night away are the 'Bigg Boss 17' couple Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain.

Vicky Jain shared an Instagram carousel posing with his other celebs who posed with each other. Dhanashree Verma, Manisha Rani, Adrija Sinha, Sreerama Chandra and Shoaib Ibrahim.

Earlier this week, Farah Khan shared a video from the sets of the film and she wrote, "Game to say Murder Mubarak. But when OG meets Gen Z hearts go dhak dhak. Wish us the best of luck. Intezaar ab sirf 15th March tak."

About Malaika's personal life

Reality TV personality Malaika Arora is currently dating actor Arjun Kapoor. Earlier, she was married to Arbaaz. The couple got divorced in May 2017. They co-parent their only child, son Arhaan Khan, who was born on November 9, 2002.