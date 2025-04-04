Malaika Arora is known for her effortless charm, striking poses, and undeniable grace. Needless to say, she is a true icon of fitness and fashion. The Chaiyya Chaiyya girl frequently sets the internet ablaze with her sizzling red carpet appearances. Malaika is currently a judge on the dance reality show Hip Hop India.

Recently, Malaika made headlines by flaunting a new tattoo which read, 'Sabr Shukr'—meaning patience and gratitude.

Malaika opens up about her new tattoo

In a recent interview with The Times of India, Malaika spoke about her tattoo, which had caught everyone's attention at a red carpet event. She revealed that she tends to get inked during significant turning points in her life. "I don't get them just for the sake of it; they have deep personal meaning."

She added, "This particular one symbolises the kind of year 2024 has been for me. The words 'patience' (sabr) and 'gratitude' (shukr) are very comforting. They resonate deeply with where I am now, especially when I compare it to where I was just a year ago."

Malaika also shared, "I see tattoos as symbols of memories and thoughts I want to carry with me forever."

Malaika also mentioned that the last time she got inked was after her divorce from Arbaaz Khan eight years ago. She said, "That tattoo shows three birds in flight, marking a new phase in my life."

Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor's relationship

Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora began dating in 2018, following her 2017 divorce from ex-husband Arbaaz Khan. The couple made their relationship Instagram-official in 2019. However, after several years together, the two reportedly parted ways in March 2024.

Malaika's new tattoo comes in the aftermath of their breakup, symbolizing a new chapter in her life.

Recently, Malaika made heads turn with her showstopper look at the Lakme Fashion Week that was held last week.

While speaking to ANI, she said, "I think I mean, for me, India has always represented some amazing fashion. We truly do some of the most amazing embroidery, its sustainability, and some of the most amazing artisans and Handloom come from India. So I think those are things that really need to be talked about, preserved, and put on an international map."

Talking about her comfort outfit, she said, "My go-to would be a pair of blue jeans, white shirt, or my Reebok track pants."