Actress Malaika Arora is missing spending time with her BFFs Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karisma Kapoor, and sister Amrita Arora. She has shared a throwback moment with her girl gang on social media.

In the throwback picture, Malaika and her friends wear shades of red lipstick and pout for a selfie.

"Bffs that pout together stay forever," Malaika captioned the post, using hashtags #majormissing and #majorlove.

Kareena reposted Malaika's post saying, "Forever Us."

Recently, the actress also posted a throwback photograph of herself with son Arhaan Khan, asking fans to focus on their health and their loved ones. Malaika took to Instagram and shared a picture where the actress and her son look out of the window. The mother-son duo's back is towards the camera.

"Being able to see a beautiful tomorrow needs us to secure our today. Let's focus on ourselves, our health and our loved ones and blur out the noise. #menmime #notsominime @iamarhaankhan #throwback #simplertimes," went the caption.

She had also shared a photograph of her building being sanitised amid the outbreak of coronavirus on Instagram. In the picture we see a man in PPE suit sprinkling sanitiser.