Malaika Arora avoids paps, drops sultry photos on IG as ex-husband Arbaaz Khan welcomes baby girl with second wife Sshura

The Khan-daan is rejoicing in the arrival of the newest member of their family. On Sunday, Arbaaz Khan and his wife, Sshura, welcomed their baby girl. Since then, members of the Khan family have been visiting the hospital to meet the newborn. Arbaaz's elder son, Arhaan, from his first marriage to Malaika Arora, was also spotted visiting the hospital on Sunday to meet his baby sister.

Along with Salman, other family members, including Arbaaz- Salman Khan's mother, Salma Khan and sisters Alvira and Arpita, were also seen visiting the hospital on October 6 to meet the baby.

Arbaaz was also spotted entering and exiting the hospital premises multiple times. In one clip, as he exited, the paparazzi congratulated him, and he smiled before getting into his car.

Arhaan Khan, who is beaming with joy over the arrival of his baby sister, shared an Instagram carousel announcing that he's now a big brother. The post also included pictures with his cousins and a glimpse of Sshura's baby shower.

While the Khan family is filled with joy over the arrival of the baby girl, Arbaaz's first wife, Malaika Arora, was seen sharing bold and glamorous photos on social media. The actor turned heads on Sunday as she walked the ramp in a stunning silver bodycon outfit.

On Monday, she was spotted entering her building after a workout session. The actor avoided the paparazzi while they kept asking for photos and videos

Many netizens sympathised with Malaika in the comment section, suggesting she might be feeling low as Arhaan spends time with his father and stepmother.

Meanwhile, Malaika seems to be focusing on her career and fitness.



About Malaika and Arbaaz

Arbaaz and Sshura reportedly first met on the sets of Patna Shukla, where Sshura worked as a makeup artist. After falling for each other, the two tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in Mumbai in December 2023.

This is Arbaaz's second marriage; he was previously married to actress Malaika Arora. After being married for 17 years, Arbaaz and Malaika decided to part ways in 2017, though they continue to co-parent their son Arhaan.