Congratulations are in order for actor and filmmaker Arbaaz Khan and his wife, Sshura Khan, as the couple have reportedly welcomed their first child, a baby girl, on Sunday.

While the new parents are yet to officially announce the happy news on social media, several media reports have confirmed the arrival of Arbaaz and Sshura's little girl.

On Saturday, Sshura was admitted to Hinduja Hospital in Mumbai. Sshura's mother and Arbaaz Khan were seen at the hospital all night, taking care of her ahead of the delivery. On Sunday afternoon, Arbaaz Khan's son Arhaan was also spotted entering the hospital, followed by Arbaaz's brother Sohail Khan.

Several clips that have gone viral on Instagram show Sohail exiting the hospital premises.

Last week, on Monday, the couple hosted a cute baby shower in Mumbai, where they were seen twinning in yellow. The intimate gathering was attended by family and close friends, including Salman Khan, Sohail Khan, Sohail's son Nirvan, sister Arpita Khan, and Iulia Vantur.

Actresses Nia Sharma, Jannat Zubair, and Gauahar Khan were also present at the celebration, along with other members of the Khan family and close friends.

Sneak peeks from the baby shower that circulated on social media showed the venue beautifully decorated with colourful balloons. The theme featured lavender candy floss hues, macarons, and arch backdrops. A yummy cake was also seen in a photo shared by Nia on her Instagram Stories.

Arbaaz and Sshura reportedly first met on the sets of Patna Shukla, where Sshura worked as a makeup artist. After falling for each other, the two tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in Mumbai in December 2023.

This is Arbaaz's second marriage; he was previously married to actress Malaika Arora. After being married for 17 years, Arbaaz and Malaika decided to part ways in 2017, though they continue to co-parent their son Arhaan.