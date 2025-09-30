It's a baby on the way for power couple Arbaaz Khan and Sshura Khan. The soon-to-be-parents hosted a grand baby shower on Monday, ahead of embracing parenthood.

Sshura's baby shower was held at a posh restaurant. Who's who from the celebs attended the baby shower and blessed the couple. Salman Khan, Arpita Khan Sharma, Salman's rumoured GF Iulia Vantur, Nia Sharma, Ravi Dubey, Sargun Mehta, Jannat Zubair, among others, were present.

Inside Sshura's lavender candy floss-themed baby shower

Sshura and Arbaaz posed for the paparazzi before heading to the venue.

Several inside photos and videos were shared by Nia Sharma from the fun-filled baby shower. Sshura's baby shower was candy floss themed, with décor featuring cakes, balloons, and games played by everyone. Many placards in the room were decorated with the question, "Is it a boy or a girl?

Arbaaz and Sshura posed with the guests. Sshura was also seen relishing cupcakes. Nia Sharma gave a sneak peek into the baby shower.

Another video showed Nia escorting Sshura to her car.

For the baby shower, Arbaaz and Sshura twinned in yellow. Sshura wore an off-the-shoulder full-length gown, beaming with joy and radiating pregnancy glow. Arbaaz was seen in a yellow shirt and beige pants.

Salman Khan wore a black jacket, and he also posed with Jannat Zubair.

While this will be Sshura's first child, this will be the second time that Arbaaz will be embracing fatherhood.

Salman Khan is set to become an uncle again as his brother Arbaaz Khan and his wife, Sshura Khan are expecting. And the uncle-to-be looked dapper as he arrived for their baby shower.#SalmanKhan #SshuraKhan #ArbaazKhan #Bollywood #Entertainment pic.twitter.com/NpsM15IuYm — HT City (@htcity) September 29, 2025

Soon-to-be parents Sshura and Arbaaz Khan strike a few cheerful poses on their way home after a warm family baby shower celebration.#ArbaazKhan #Sshura #YoTainment pic.twitter.com/arTuA1aY0q — YoTainment (@yotainment) September 30, 2025

About Arbaaz and Malaika

Arbaaz was married to Malaika Arora. They welcomed their son, Arhaan Khan, now 22, in November 2002. Sshura and Arbaaz Khan tied the knot in December 2023.