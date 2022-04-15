Now that Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt have tied the knot, we want these couples to get married too. Let's take a look at the celeb weddings we are waiting to witness.

Malaika - Arjun: Now that all the women in her squad are married and happy, we would love to see these two tie the knot. Despite the age gap and different backgrounds, Malaika and Arjun have never let anything creep up between them. Now that Arjun is the last bachelor among his contemporaries, wouldn't it be nice to see him as the groom with all that swag?

Tara Sutaria – Aadar Jain: Another wedding in the Kapoor family we are waiting to see is that of Tara Sutaria and Aadar Jain. The duo has never tried to hide their relationship and seem all set to take the leap of faith. So, it's just a matter of time before the wedding bells ring.

Tiger Shroff - Disha Patani: Another one of Bollywood's sizzling couple, Disha Patani and Tiger Shroff are the couple goals in every sense. Though the two have never spoken about their relationship, there is very little that is left to be said.

Sidharth Malhotra – Kiara Advani: Another adorable couple we can't wait to see get married are these two. The stunners are madly-in-love and would make for a spectacular bride and groom. Sidharth was earlier dating Alia Bhatt.

Rakul Preet Singh – Jackky Bhagnani: Another couple in tinsel town which is grabbing headlines is Rakul and Jackky. The two are always inseparable and would definitely make for an adorable couple.

Arbaaz Khan – Giorgia Andriani: Now that Malaika Arora and Arbaaz Khan, both have moved on, it would be interesting to see the two get married too. Arbaaz has been in a steady relationship with Giorgia Andriani and is nothing less than a part of the Khan family.