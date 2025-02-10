Even though the Jammu and Kashmir government has ordered two simultaneous inquiries into the alleged suicide of the nephew of a Pakistan-based terrorist in Kathua district, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) leader Iltija Mufti on Sunday demanded a judicial probe into the incident.

Speaking informally with media persons after being detained at Jammu's Circuit House, Iltija Mufti, who visited the family of the deceased, Makhan Din, in the Billawar area of Kathua, stated that the inquiries ordered by the police and civil administration were merely an eyewash to hush up the matter.

Visiting and offering solace to the families of victims has now been criminalized. This is evident from the latest actions of the police, who have detained Iltija at the Circuit House in Jammu, preventing her from addressing a press conference.

"Nothing will be achieved through internal departmental inquiries," she said, demanding action against SHO Billawar, whom she accused of torturing innocent youth in the name of counterterrorism.

"I met the father of the deceased, Makhan Din, who claimed that his son was innocent and was not involved in any anti-national activities," she added.

Iltija Not Allowed to Address Press Conference in Jammu

Iltija Mufti was prevented from addressing a scheduled press conference in Jammu as she was not allowed to leave the Circuit House.

Her mother and former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti criticized the move, calling it a "blatant disregard for democratic rights."

Finally Iltija managed to reach Bilawer in Kathua to meet the bereaved family of Makhan Din, who was driven to suicide by police torture. It's deeply saddening that she had to endure so many obstacles and travel like a fugitive just to offer comfort to the victim's family.

Iltija had visited the family of Makhan Din, a 25-year-old Gujjar youth from Kathua's Billawar area, who died by suicide last week after allegedly being tortured by the police over suspected links to militancy. The incident has sparked separate investigations by the police and local administration.

In a post on social media platform X, Mehbooba Mufti condemned the detention, stating, "Visiting and offering solace to victims' families has now been criminalized."

She further alleged that the ruling party only views democracy through the lens of elections and governance while ignoring fundamental freedoms.

The former Chief Minister also highlighted what she termed "selective policing," noting that a minister from the National Conference was allowed to visit Billawar without restrictions, whereas her daughter was detained.

Two Inquiries Ordered

As reported earlier, the Jammu and Kashmir government ordered two separate inquiries into the alleged suicide of the nephew of a Pakistan-based terrorist in Kathua district.

While the first inquiry was ordered by Deputy Commissioner Kathua, Rakesh Manhas, another was announced by Inspector General of Police (IGP) Jammu.

The panel constituted by Deputy Commissioner Kathua was asked to submit its report within five days, while the inquiry panel of the IGP will submit its report within ten days.

The deceased, identified as Makhan Din, was called for questioning by the police in Kathua district.

Before his suicide, 25-year-old Makhan Din, a resident of Kathua's Billawar area, released a video stating that he was taking his life so that no one else would be subjected to the same torture and humiliation by the police that he had endured.

A police spokesman said that Makhan Din was the nephew of Pakistan-based terrorist Swar Din alias Swaru Gujjar, who had crossed the border. Swar Din is allegedly monitoring terror activities in Kathua and Doda districts.

According to the police, Makhan Din was assisting a group of terrorists involved in attacking an Army convoy in the Badnotta area of Kathua district in July 2024, in which five soldiers lost their lives in the line of duty.

"It is the same group responsible for the killing of Head Constable Bashir in the Kohag Operation. Makhan had multiple suspicious contacts in Pakistan and other foreign countries. There was no custodial torture or injury. He was questioned, got exposed, went home, and committed suicide," the spokesman said.