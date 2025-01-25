Finally, history was made on the eve of the 75th Republic Day as the first Vande Bharat train directly reached Budgam, fulfilling the dream of connecting the Kashmir Valley with the rest of the country through a rail network.

The trial run of the first Vande Bharat Express train from Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Railway Station, Katra, to Budgam, Kashmir, has been successfully completed, railway officials said.

"The Prime Minister's dream of connecting Kashmir with the rest of the country has come true. The Vande Bharat train has reached the Kashmir Valley," Chief Area Manager of Srinagar Northern Railways, Sadiq Yousuf, told media persons.

History Created ?? Vande Bharat Crossing World's Highest Rail Bridge aka The Chenab Bridge for the first time ever ???? #IndianRailways #VandeBharat pic.twitter.com/Zt2C8we1kx — Trains of India (@trainwalebhaiya) January 25, 2025

"This train has been designed in such a way that it can run even in mountainous and snowy conditions. Heating ducts have been installed in the toilets. Silicon heating tabs have been installed in the pipes and tanks so that the water does not freeze. This is a very modern train," he said.

Officials said that the one-way trial run of the Vande Bharat Express train was completed today. The train arrived in the Jammu Division on Friday and reached Srinagar today.

Vande Bharat Express ICF rakes 49 and 80 have been nominated for commercial operation in the USBRL section. "These Vande Bharat Express trains are uniquely designed for cold conditions during the winter season and feature advanced technologies to ensure comfort, safety, and reliability," officials said.

The train also passed through the iconic Anji Khad Bridge, India's first cable-stayed rail bridge, and the Chenab Bridge, which is the world's highest railway bridge.

Specially designed to withstand the cold climate of the Kashmir Valley, this is the third Vande Bharat train introduced for Jammu & Kashmir but the first to serve the Kashmir Valley. The Northern Railway zone will oversee its operations and maintenance.

The train includes advanced heating systems to prevent the freezing of water and bio-toilet tanks. It also features a unique air-brake system and warm air circulation to ensure smooth operation in sub-zero temperatures.

Additional modifications include embedded heating elements in the windshield to clear frost during harsh winters. Triple-layered windscreens with heating filaments provide clear visibility for the driver, even during snowfall. These enhancements make the train capable of operating efficiently in temperatures as low as -30°C.

Ambitious USBRL Project Completed

The Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla Railway Line (USBRL) Project comprises 38 tunnels spanning 272 kilometers, including the country's longest transportation tunnel, Tunnel T-49, at 12.75 kilometers, which has been completed.

It also features 927 bridges covering a total length of 13 kilometers. Among these is the iconic Chenab Bridge, an engineering marvel that stands 359 meters above the riverbed—about 35 meters taller than the Eiffel Tower—making it the world's highest arch railway bridge. This bridge, made of steel and concrete, is designed to withstand wind speeds of 260 km/h and the highest intensity earthquakes.

Phase I of the Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla Rail Link (USBRL) project, which covers the 118-kilometer Qazigund-Baramulla section, was inaugurated in October 2009. The following phases included the inauguration of the 18-kilometer Banihal-Qazigund section in June 2013 and the 25-kilometer Udhampur-Katra section in July 2014.

In February 2024, the first electric train trial run on the Banihal-Katra section of the USBRL project in Ramban was successfully carried out. This trial involved around 40 kilometers of track and tunnels, stretching from Banihal to Khari to Sangaldan Railway Stations in the Ramban district.