There's been a ruckus ever since the Pakistan team landed in India to play the cricket world cup. While the nation still struggles to answer whether they should have been allowed, there appears another debate over how they should be treated? Indian and Pakistan don't just hate each other, they love to celebrate the enmity and a recent marketing advertisement by makemytrip proves the point and has the netizens divided over how to deal with our guests from across the border. Once again.

An Open Invitation to Pakistani Fans...

..Reads the headline of the advertisement, grabbing eyeballs. It further reads, "Dear neighbours, Let's take a moment and forget our rivalries. After all, it's not every day that you visit us. Hope you won't mind us playing a good host. It's going to be a big day today." It adds, "So staying true to the Indian tradition of Atithi Devo Bhava, we want to extend some heartfelt offers to you."

From hereon the advertisement offers a slew of discounts and promotions provided the Pakistan team loses. "If Pakistan loses by 10 wickets or 200 runs, get 50% off. Use the code 'Boysplayedwell." The discount is made directly proportional to the number of runs and wickets the Pakistan cricket team loses by.

Some, loved the idea!

It's not just the geographical border that divides India and Pakistan. It's the mutual deep rooted grudges, political regimes, difference in ideologies, history and narratives that make it impossible for the two nations to ever be on friendly terms. Or agree on anything. Some loved the idea of enemies being treated with sarcasm and hatred. "It's a good ad. Meant to get under the skin of enemies and touch their nerves," opined a user to approval by many.

Some repulsed by the advertisement

Others found the advertisement sick, the spirit not sportsmanlike. "This is no way of showing patriotism. This is being sick and spreading hatred," said another adding, "We either shouldn' have allowed them into the country. But we did it because of economic benefits and now this is being sick." As with all opinions India-Pakistan, there will never be a middle ground or any agreement.