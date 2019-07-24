Wipro has announced the launch of a global digital product compliance lab in Hyderabad. The IT major said the 10,000 square feet lab will be equipped with international standards for reliability, safety and security for cross-industry customers.

The lab is planned to help the customers in sectors like defence, automobile, aerospace, telecom, medical energy, and manufacturing. The newly built lab will be a subsidiary of Tarang labs, the only southeast Asian lab qualified for Wi-Fi and Bluetooth device certification.

It will also help customers meet their global product launch requirements by providing security, compliance, and certification for their IoT and Industry 4.0 value proposition, Harmeet Chauhan, Senior Vice President and Global Head for Wipro's Industrial and Engineering Services division, told the Economic Times.

The Tarang Lab is Wipro's independent product qualification and compliance laboratory that helps in testing electromagnetic compatibility, safety, environment, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, shock and vibration, noise, material, calibration, and medical devices. The lab also works as a consultancy wing for standards compliance, certification testing, and interoperability.

The lab was inaugurated by the Principal Secretary at Telangana's Information Technology and Industries & Commerce, Jayesh Rajan. He told Economic Times that the lab would boost 'Make in Telangana' initiative.

Wipro is stepping into the digital market by leveraging its experiences in providing end-to-end engineering services for industries by holding onto technologies like IoT, blockchain, cloud computing, virtual and augmented reality, and artificial intelligence.