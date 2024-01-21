Just a few hours until the big event. The Pratishtha ceremony of Ram Lalla in Ayodhya's newly-built Ram Temple will be held on January 22, 2024. Bigwigs from the entertainment industry to ISRO scientists, sports personalities, politicians, and eurocrats have been invited as state guests for the consecration of the Ram Temple.

Among several invitees, Kangana Ranaut, a renowned actor, has already reached Ayodhya ahead of Pran Pratushtha.

Kangana Ranaut sweeps the floor of the Hanuman temple with a broom in Ayodhya

Kangana Ranaut sweeps the floor of Hanuman temple with broom in Ayodhya. Actress Kangana Ranaut who is in Ayodhya today, said, "Ayodhya has been decorated like a bride. Bhajans and Yagya are being organised at several places. It feels like we have reached 'Dev Lok'...We cannot say anything about those who do not want to come...It feels really good to be in Ayodhya right now.."

On Sunday, she sought the blessings of Saint Rambhadracharya. Sharing the images and videos from her divine meeting. She wrote in Hindi on Instagram, "Come my Ram. Today, I met the most revered Shri Rambhadracharya ji and took his blessings. Participated in the Shastravat mass Hanuman Ji Yagya organized by him."

Kangana had adorned a beautiful golden silk saree with heavy gold jewellery and a big bindi adorning her forehead. She wore sunglasses and swept the premises of a Hanuman temple with a broom.

Taking to her Instagram Stories on Sunday, Kangana shared a video from Ayodhya in which she is seen sweeping the floor of a temple while still in her traditional ensemble.

She also shared pictures of herself performing the yagya with a few saints and sages.

Netizens react

Kangana, while sweeping the temple floor, was wearing her sunglasses. Netizens were not pleased with Kangana adorning her sunglasses while doing so. They flocked to social media and slammed her.

A user mentioned, "Heavy makeup, gehne, sunglasses pahan kar Mandir ki saaf safai ka show off ho raha hai.." ( She is wearing heavy make-up, sunglasses and claning the temple floor, isn't this show-off).

Another mentioned, "With sunglasses Can someone clarify what is she even cleaning? To me it seems already very well cleaned space Maybe she needs to clean her mind if she has! Or can someone spot where is the dust/kachra to clean."

Another comment read, "Shaadi mein aayi hai ya mandir ki safai karne ? ( has she gone for a wedding or is she cleaning the temple).

The next one averred, "Who goes to clean a temple even if it's a photo op cleaning exercise wearing that kind of heavy jewellery & sari."

Sharing her excitement for the January 22 event, she added, "Everyone is happy to welcome Shri Ram in Ayodhya Dham. Tomorrow the king of Ayodhya is coming to his home after a long exile. Come my Ram, come my Ram."

Security has been beefed up at Ayodhya

Rapid Action Force (RAF) personnel are deployed at Lata Mangeshkar Chowk as security beefs up before the Pran Pratishtha ceremony tomorrow.