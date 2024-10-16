Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday made an emotional appeal to Delhi voters to re-elect him as the Chief Minister in the upcoming Assembly elections.

The legislator from the New Delhi Assembly constituency accused the BJP of conspiring to halt development in the national capital and sought public support to defeat it.

In a letter addressed to Delhiites, Kejriwal hit out at the BJP, claiming that he was jailed for five months not because he indulged in corruption but due to his efforts to improve the city's infrastructure and services.

"I believe you will re-elect the AAP government in Delhi to continue all the work. With your vote, I will again take on the responsibility of Chief Minister and continue to work for you as before," he wrote in Hindi.

"They kept me in jail for five months. Why did they arrest me? When you know the real reason, you will be shocked. Everyone knows that I haven't committed any corruption. Kejriwal cannot indulge in corruption. So why did they arrest me? It's because of the work I'm doing for you in Delhi and the services I'm providing, that they wanted to stop. They arrested me to halt these services," said Kejriwal.

The former Delhi Chief Minister argued that the BJP is envious of the work done in the capital as they are "unable to replicate" similar achievements in other states.

"I have done such work in Delhi that has never been done before in the country. They have governments in 22 states, but they are unable to replicate the work done in Delhi. People in those states have started asking them why similar work isn't being done there. They don't have an answer," he stated.

Kejriwal claimed that after AAP's success in Punjab, the BJP plotted to block the party's good work in Delhi.

The BJP is afraid that if the AAP continues to expand its influence nationwide, it could become a threat to it, he said.

"For the past 10 years, they have tried to stop Delhi's work through the LG, but I didn't let any of your work get stopped. I am educated, and having been an officer in the government, I know how to get things done. When they failed in that, they arrested me," he said.

Accusing the BJP of attempting to harm his health while he was in jail, Kejriwal alleged, "They were so afraid of my good work that they made every effort in jail to prevent me from coming out healthy. They stopped my medication. I'm a diabetic and have been taking insulin injections four times a day for the past ten years. They stopped my injections in jail, which could have damaged my kidneys and even caused my death."

The former Delhi CM further emphasised that while he was imprisoned, numerous developmental works, such as road repairs, sewer cleaning, and improvement in water supply, were halted. However, he assured the people that all halted works would be resumed.

"Their conspiracy failed again, but now they are planning to somehow come to power and stop all the work in Delhi," he warned, adding that it was now up to the people to prevent this from happening.

He also painted a grim picture of what could happen if the BJP came to power in Delhi.

"They will first stop your free electricity. Power cuts, which used to happen before our government, will return. They will ruin government schools and hospitals. Mohalla Clinics will be shut down. Free medicines, tests, and treatments will be discontinued. Your free water supply will be stopped. Free bus rides for women will end. Senior citizens' pilgrimages will be cancelled. The 'Farishte' scheme, which provides free treatment to accident victims, will be terminated," he wrote.

Kejriwal accused the BJP of leaving the 22 states under their rule in "shambles," with long power cuts, expensive utilities, and deteriorating government schools and hospitals.

"I went to jail only for you. If I hadn't done all this work for you and provided you with these services, they would have never sent me to jail. If Manish Sisodia hadn't built good schools for your children, he would never have gone to jail. If Satyendar Jain hadn't arranged free medicines and treatment for you in Mohalla Clinics and hospitals, he would never have gone to jail," Kejriwal wrote, referring to his party colleagues.

"I, Manish, and Satyendar went to jail for you – and we have no regrets. Our entire lives are dedicated to the country and society. But what concerns us is that the work we have done with hard work and honesty over the past ten years, along with you, should not be stopped now," he added.

Concluding his letter, Kejriwal urged the people of Delhi to vote for AAP to protect the progress made in the city.

"You can only save the work being done in Delhi and the facilities you are receiving with the power of your vote. I am confident that together, we will defeat the BJP's conspiracy to stop the work in Delhi in the upcoming Assembly elections," he said.

(With inputs from IANS)