After starting local assembling of smartphones and accessories (power banks), Xiaomi has announced the commencement of the Mi LED TV assembling in Andhra Pradesh to give a boost to the central government's Make in India initiative.

Xiaomi, in collaboration with Dixon Technologies, has started local manufacturing of Mi LED TVs at its 32-acre Tirupati plant. It is currently employing little over 850 locals to assemble two Mi LED Smart TV 4A models – 43-inch and 32-inch.

"Xiaomi's tremendous success in India has been primarily contributed to our commitment in India and we are proud to take the next step with the support of the state of Andhra Pradesh. After a successful smartphone journey, we are beginning a new chapter with Mi LED TV manufacturing in India," Manu Jain, Vice President, Xiaomi and Managing Director, Xiaomi India, said in a statement.

"We are already the number one Smart TV brand in India, and we hope that with our increased focus on local manufacturing, we would be able to increase our supply and ensure we can reach out to many more Mi Fans," he added.

The company plans to scale up the production to 100,000 units per month by Q1 2019. After topping smartphone business, Xiaomi has become a dominant smart TV brand in India.

The company began selling Mi Smart LED TVs in early 2018 and overtook leaders Samsung and LG as the top smart television brand in the second quarter ending June 2018.

Since the debut in Q1 2018, the company has sold more than 500,000 units of Mi TV in India. Currently, Xiaomi has five models in the market including Mi LED TV 4A (43) and Mi LED TV 4A (32), Mi LED TV 4C PRO (32), Mi LED TV 4A PRO (49), Mi LED TV 4 PRO (55).

