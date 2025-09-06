'Make in India, for the World': Govt Official on Manufacturing Push

Under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' vision, we are rapidly working towards the 'make in India and for the world' goal, Amit Agarwal, Secretary, Department of Pharmaceuticals in the Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilisers, said on Saturday.

Talking to IANS on the sidelines of the three-day 'India MedTech Expo 2025' here, Agarwal said that earlier, we were manufacturing only 10 per cent of medical equipment in India; now, within the last 5 years, it has increased to 30 per cent.

"During Covid-19, the country started many policy initiatives under the 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' vision. Earlier during the pandemic period, only 10 per cent of the country's requirements were produced in the country, which has now increased to about 30 per cent," said Agarwal.

Production in high-end products has also reached 20 per cent, he added.

This was the second MedTech Expo. Over 100 companies from 30 countries held more than 1,000 business meetings in this edition.

According to the secretary, the foreign companies have not only shown interest in class A and B products, but they are also interested in class C, which are technically-advanced products.

He said that many firms have also shown interest in exporting products, considering the quality and affordability.

"We are also exporting advanced devices like MRI, dialysis, dialyser machines and have received a decent interest from foreign firms in this session," Agarwal highlighted.

We make quality and affordable products for the world at a 10-40 per cent cheaper rate, he added.

Earlier, in the inaugural session of India Medtech Expo 2025 and the 11th International Exhibition on Pharma and Healthcare, Union Minister Piyush Goyal said the GST reform was a decisive step towards ensuring 'Atmanirbhar Bharat'.

"We are moving towards building a self-reliant India that cares for 140 crore countrymen. GST reform will unite with the collective resolve to make India a developed India by 2047," the minister said.

The country will be a developed and prosperous nation where everyone will get opportunities, where everyone will become a partner in India's inclusive and sustainable development story, he added.

(With inputs from IANS)