The India TV market grew exponentially in the festive season last year and 'Make in India' TV shipments grew 33 per cent (on-quarter) in the July-September period to reach 5 million units, a report showed on Tuesday.

Dixon led the 'Make in India' TV shipments, followed by Radiant.

In the electronic wearables category, the true wireless stereo (TWS) segment led in terms of local manufacturing with almost 37 per cent of its shipments being manufactured in the country, according to Counterpoint Research.

Bharat FIH led the 'Make in India' TWS shipments, followed by Padget, while Optiemus led the locally manufactured smartwatch shipments.

"The top five manufacturers contributed to more than 55 per cent of the locally manufactured TV shipments in Q3 2022. Local manufacturing continues to stay robust for segments like smartwatches, TWS, tablets and neckbands too," said senior research analyst Prachir Singh.

Bharat FIH, Padget, Avishkaran and Optiemus were the top four brands and cumulatively contributed to almost 90 per cent of the locally manufactured TWS shipments.

"In the tablets category, Samsung, Dixon and Wingtech contributed to more than 90 per cent of the locally manufactured shipments. However, in the smartwatch category, Optiemus dominated the local manufacturing and contributed to more than 90 per cent of the shipments," Singh added.

More and more efforts are being made to make the country a significant player in the global value chain.

"These efforts now also include semiconductor manufacturing. Many states like Gujarat have even come out with their own semiconductor policies and are bringing about associated reforms and policy changes," said research analyst Priya Joseph.