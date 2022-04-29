The global shortage of semiconductors emerged as a serious concern for manufacturers, which was worsened by China lockdowns and Russia-Ukraine war. In this regard, Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger warned that the global chip shortage won't ease till 2024. Amidst the growing concerns of semiconductor supply, India is emerging to be a global hub for semiconductor design, manufacture and innovation.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the three-day semiconductor conference via video conference on Friday, to take forward the vision of the Prime Minister that is to make India a leader in electronics manufacturing, semiconductor design, manufacturing and innovation.

Semicon India 2022

Semicon India 2022 conference will attract the best minds from across the world from the semiconductor industry, research and academia, and will act as a launchpad for India's ambition to become a global semiconductor hub. The steering committee includes a mix of start-ups, academia and global industry leaders demonstrating the government's collaborative approach to powering India's Semiconductor and electronics manufacturing ambitions.

Semicon India 2022 Conference will be organised by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology from April 29 to May 1 in Bengaluru around the theme of -- Design and Manufacture in India, for the World: Making India a 'Semiconductor Nation'. The event focuses on policy, talent and how the government can create a favourable growth environment.

India's interest in the semiconductor space is comprehensible seeing the country's semiconductors consumption is to cross $80 billion by 2026 and $100 billion by 2030. The government already announced Rs 76,000 crore incentive in December 2021 and the conclave fortifies the government's commitment.

"I'm glad that such a conference is being hailed in India. After all, semiconductors are playing a critical role in the world in more ways than we can imagine. It is our collective aim to establish India as one of the key partners in global semiconductor supply chains. We want to work in this direction based on the principle of high tech, high quality and high reliability," PM Modi said during the inauguration.

Rajeev Chandrasekhar, Minister of State for Electronics & Information Technology and Skill Development & Entrepreneurship highlighted how India is serious about its semiconductor plans, unlike other countries that think it is a "fashion of the month."

"We are ready to support you to create a global semiconductor system riding on our sincerity. We are here to committed to make reliable supply chain," Ashwini Vaishnav, Minister for Railways, Communications, Electronics & Information Technology, said.

Why India is ideal investment destination for semi-conductor tech?

From having the most favourable taxation structures to investing in developing capabilities in 5G, IoT and clean energy technologies, India is at the forefront of technology trends. Prime Minister Modi, in his speech, pointed out six reasons that make India the ideal destination for investment in semiconductor technologies.