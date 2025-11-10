JK Tyre & Industries Ltd has unveiled India's first Embedded Smart Tyres for cars, marking a major milestone in the country's smart mobility ecosystem. The tyres, designed and manufactured at the company's Banmore facility in Madhya Pradesh, feature integrated sensors that continuously monitor air pressure, temperature, and potential leaks, offering real-time data to enhance vehicle safety and performance.

The innovation represents a leap forward for connected and sustainable mobility, bringing intelligence directly into the tyre structure rather than relying on external devices. JK Tyre said the embedded sensors will help drivers maintain optimal performance, extend tread life, improve fuel efficiency, and reduce environmental impact.

Speaking at the launch, Dr. Raghupati Singhania, Chairman & Managing Director of JK Tyre & Industries Ltd., said: "The launch of our Embedded Smart Tyres marks a defining milestone in JK Tyre's innovation journey. By integrating intelligence at the very core of performance, we are transforming the way India drives—making mobility smarter, safer, and more sustainable."

The new range will be available in the aftermarket through JK Tyre's dealership network, with initial sizes ranging from 14 to 17 inches.

This development builds on JK Tyre's earlier SMART Tyre platform, introduced in 2019 with TREEL sensors—one of India's first connected tyre monitoring solutions combining TPMS and cloud analytics. The company's continued focus on in-house R&D and indigenous manufacturing aligns with the government's Aatmanirbhar Bharat and Make in India vision.

