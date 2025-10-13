Make in India booster: Foxconn to invest Rs 15,000 crore in Tamil Nadu, 14,000 high-value jobs to be created

Taiwanese contract manufacturing giant Foxconn is set to invest Rs 15,000 crore in Tamil Nadu, creating 14,000 high-value jobs, the state's industries minister TRB Rajaa announced on Monday.

According to the minister, this is the largest-ever commitment for engineering jobs in the state and will give a significant boost to Tamil Nadu's electronics and advanced manufacturing sector.

"Largest ever engineering Jobs For Tamil Nadu. Commitment for Tamil Nadu ! Foxconn commits Rs 15,000 crore in investments and 14,000 high value jobs! Engineers get ready!," Rajaa said in a post on social media platform X.

Rajaa said Foxconn plans to bring its next phase of value-added manufacturing, R&D integration, and AI-driven advanced technology operations to Tamil Nadu.

He added that Foxconn's India representative, Robert Wu, met with Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin to reaffirm the company's confidence in the state through substantial investment plans.

"Yet another major boost for Tamil Nadu's electronics and advanced manufacturing sector as @CMOTamilNadu Thiru. @MKStalin avargal met with Foxconn's India Representative Robert Wu to reaffirm their deep trust in Tamil Nadu with substantial investment commitments," he added in his post.

To support these developments, Tamil Nadu's investment promotion agency, Guidance, will set up the first-ever Foxconn Desk in India.

The minister said this desk will ensure smooth facilitation of projects and mission-mode execution, calling it a step towards what he described as "Dravidian Model 2.0."

The announcement comes after Robert Wu also met Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah in Bengaluru last Sunday.

During that meeting, they discussed ways to strengthen Foxconn's presence in Karnataka and explore new opportunities in manufacturing and technology collaboration.

Foxconn currently has operations in Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, and Telangana, and these new plans signal a major expansion of its footprint in India.



(With inputs from IANS)