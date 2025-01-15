India is rich in diversity, culture, and heritage. On January 14, a day after Lohri, Indians across the globe celebrate Makar Sankranti, which marks the Sun's transition into the Capricorn zodiac sign (Makara). This event signifies the end of winter and the beginning of longer days. In India, Makar Sankranti is observed in various ways, each with its own unique names and traditions.

In most parts of India, people fly kites and indulge in feasts featuring sesame-based delicacies.

In parts of Gujarat and Rajasthan, Makar Sankranti, popularly known for kite flying, is termed Uttarayana.

In Tamil Nadu, Pongal is celebrated with great fervour and dedication. This harvest festival, observed during the Tamil month of Thai, honours the Sun God (Surya). Celebrated over four days (Bhogi, Thai Pongal, Mattu Pongal, and Kaanum Pongal), the festival symbolizes prosperity, gratitude, and the joy of abundance.

On the auspicious occasion of Makar Sankranti, Pongal celebrations, celebrities took to social media to share heartfelt wishes and festive greetings.

Sobhita and Naga Chaitanya

Newlyweds Sobhita and Naga Chaitanya celebrated their first Pongal and Makar Sankranti after their marriage. Taking to her Instagram stories, Sobhita shared her festive look and the aesthetic rangoli she created. The couple posed in front of the rangoli.

Sobhita also gave a glimpse of their feet standing across the rangoli.

For the festival, Sobhita wore a pink saree.

Akshay Kumar and Paresh Rawal

Akshay Kumar is currently shooting for his upcoming horror-comedy film, Bhooth Bangla. In a video shared on Instagram, Akshay is seen flying a kite with his co-star Paresh Rawal.

The caption read, "Celebrating the vibrant spirit of Makar Sankranti on the set of #BhoothBangla with my dear friend Paresh Rawal! Here's to laughter, good vibes, and soaring high just like the kites! And sending my best wishes for a joyous Pongal, Uttarayan, and Bihu."

Shrutika Arjun, who was recently from Bigg Boss 18, shared a video wishing her fans on the auspicious occasion.

Prabhas

Superstar Prabhas uniquely celebrated the occasion by sharing a retro-inspired look from his upcoming movie The Raja Saab.

While Keerthi Suresh shared a beautifully detailed Pongal-themed rangoli on her Instagram story, Sivakarthikeyan, on the other hand, shared a photo with his family dressed in traditional attire extending wishes for Sankranti.

Ram Charan

Ram Charan's wife Upasana Kamineni Konidela, shared a beautiful photo from her Sankranti celebration. She gave fans a glimpse into their festive moments.

In the photos shared by Upasana, the Ram Charan was seen gazing lovingly at her daughter Klin Kaara Konidela, while Upasana held her daughter as she posed for the camera, smiling and looking directly at it.

Kajal Agarwal with family

Kajal Agarwal also wished her fans on her Instagram story. The post highlighted the diverse names of the harvest festival celebrated across India, underlining the theme "We are One". She captioned the post "Happy Happy Sankranthi (Andhra Pradesh and Telangana) / Pongal / Lohri and all of the above."

Chiranjeevi

Actor Chiranjeevi also wished his followers a joyous Sankranti, sharing heartfelt blessings in Telugu: "Mungillalo andamaina rangavallulu, logillalo aanandapu velugulu, jangama devarula jegantalu, haridasula keerthanalu, bhoga bhagyalu, siri sampadalu... The festival brings new prosperity and glory into everyone's lives. Wishing everyone a very Happy Sankranti!"

Rishab Shetty

Actor Rishab Shetty also extended his wishes to fans through a heartfelt message on social media.

Sonali Bendre

Sonali Bendre wished her fans a "Happy Makar Sankranti", by dropping a bunch of gorgeous pics on Instagram. Dressed in a stunning green and gold saree, she looked radiant in a festive outfit.