Notwithstanding claims of some groups, authorities in Jammu and Kashmir said that the majority of the Kashmiri Pandit employees have returned to work in different parts of the Valley.

Quoting Divisional Commissioner Kashmir, a news agency reported that most of the Kashmiri Pandit employees, appointed under the Prime Minister Special Employment Package, have joined their duties and their salaries have been released.

"Kashmiri Pandit employees are not protesting in Jammu. A majority of them have already joined their offices and we are releasing their salaries. They have understood the importance of reporting to work," reports quoting, Divisional Commissioner, Kashmir, Pandurang Kundbarao Pole said.

Kashmiri Pandit employees demanding relocation in Jammu

Appointed under the Prime Minister's Special Employment Package, Kashmiri Pandit employees have been demanding their relocation to Jammu.

After the killing of their colleague Rahul Bhat, Kashmiri Pandit employees have been agitating in Jammu for the last over 200 days.

Rahul Bhat, a Kashmiri Pandit employee, was shot dead by terrorists inside his office at Chadoora in Budgam district in May 2022. The killing had sparked off protests by the Kashmiri Pandit employees who refused to return to work.

A group of protesting employees left the Valley and demonstrated in Jammu, demanding that they be relocated out of Kashmir till the security situation improved here.

Though the administration agreed to look into most of the demands of the Kashmiri Pandits (KPs), it refused to relocate them out of Kashmir. It further hardened its stand against the protesting employees and stopped the salaries of those who did not return to work.

LG assures safety of minority community employees

Lt Governor Manoj Sinha recently said that all necessary measures have been taken for the safety of minority community employees including Kashmiri Pandits serving in the Valley.

He gave a clear message to those protesting for transfer in Jammu that no salary will be given to those who are sitting at home.

Sinha gave this loud and clear message amid the ongoing protest by migrant Kashmiri Pandit employees and Jammu-based reserved category employees who left the Valley for Jammu in May following the targeted killings of their two colleagues — Rahul Bhat and Rajni Bhalla. The protesting employees have been seeking relocation outside Kashmir.

The Lieutenant Governor said that the government has cleared the salaries of the protesting employees till August 31.

"They will not be paid their salaries by sitting at their homes. This is a loud and clear message to them and they should listen and understand it," he said.

He said the J & K administration has full sympathy with them and is ready to provide them security or any other assistance.