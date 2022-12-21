Giving a clear and loud message to mainstream political parties against toeing the lines of separatists or terror groups for political gains, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Wednesday warned that anybody found to be part of the terror ecosystem will face action as per law.

Replying to a query from media persons regarding the involvement of some mainstream political parties in the terror ecosystem, the Lieutenant Governor said that it is the job of the Jammu and Kashmir Police and other intelligence agencies to identify those who are part of the terror ecosystem. "As far as the policy of the J&K government is concerned, who so ever be part of this ecosystem has to face action as per law", the LG said.

Lieutenant Governor has earlier repeatedly asserted that the Jammu and Kashmir government is capable to eradicate the ecosystem of terrorism from its roots. He made clear that the UT administration in the valley is committed to establishing sustainable peace in Jammu and Kashmir.

"Instead of following the past practice of buying peace, we will establish peace by eradicating terrorism from the soil of Jammu and Kashmir," he said recently during a function.

No salaries to those sitting at home: LG

Lt Governor Manoj Sinha said that all necessary measures have been taken for the safety of minority community employees including Kashmiri Pandits serving in the Valley.

He gave a clear message to those protesting for transfer in Jammu that no salary will be given to those who are sitting at home.

Sinha gave this loud and clear message amid the ongoing protest by migrant Kashmiri Pandit employees and Jammu-based reserved category employees who left the Valley for Jammu in May following the targeted killings of their two colleagues — Rahul Bhat and Rajni Bhalla. The protesting employees have been seeking relocation outside Kashmir.

The Lieutenant Governor said that the government has cleared the salaries of the protesting employees till August 31. "They will not be paid their salaries by sitting at their homes. This is a loud and clear message to them and they should listen and understand it," he said.

He said the J & K administration has full sympathy with them and is ready to provide them security or any other assistance.

Referring to the protesting reserved category employees who are also camping in Jammu and demanding their relocation, he said, "They should also keep in mind that they are Kashmir division employees and cannot be transferred to Jammu."

However, he said the chief secretary has framed a committee to look into their demand. "I assure them that if there is any chance, we will frame a policy accordingly", he said.