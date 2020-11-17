The Delhi Police has arrested two Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorists from the national capital's Sarai Kale Khan area. According to the police, a major attack was foiled in the capital. The arrests were made on Monday night, November 16.

"On the basis of the information, a trap was laid near the millennium park, Sarai Kale Khan, Delhi and around 10.15 p.m., two suspected militants who are residents of J&K were apprehended.

Terrorists identified

The two suspected Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorists have been identified as residents of Jammu and Kashmir Abdul Latif Mir son of Sanaullah Mir, is a resident of Pala Mohalla in Baramulla. He is 22-year-old and Mohd. Ashraf Khatana, son of Bashir Ahmed, is a resident of Hat Mulla village in Kupwara. He is 20-year-old.

Two semi-automatic pistols along with 10 live cartridges were also recovered from them. Further investigations were are on as the two terrorists are being questioned by the police.