A man was detained by the Bihar Police on Sunday for attempting to attack Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. Nitish Kumar was reportedly paying floral respects to a statue of a local freedom warrior in the Bakhtiyarpur block of Patna district when the event occurred.

The youth is currently being held in jail. He attacked Nitish Kumar while he was garlanding an idol on stage. The same may be seen in a viral video that has gone viral on social media. Following the incident, security personnel took the man into custody and turned him over to the local police. He is reportedly being questioned at a police station in the area.

More details on the incident are awaited. This isn't the first time something like this has happened. Onions were thrown at Nitish Kumar while he was speaking at an electoral rally in Harlakhi, Madhubani district, in November 2020.

Bihar | A youth tried to attack CM Nitish Kumar during a program in Bakhtiarpur. The accused was later detained by the Police.



BJP, RJD condemn attack on Bihar CM Nitish Kumar

Arvind Kumar Singh, a BJP spokesperson, condemned the attack on Nitish Kumar and sought harsh action against the perpetrators. He also stated that all officers and security people who were in charge of the chief minister's protection should be investigated.